Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda rgn to implement 10 export-oriented projects

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region is expected to realize this year ten export-oriented agro-industrial projects worth KZT 7.1 billion, Kazinform reports.

One of the investment projects is construction of a meat processing plant in Kazaly district jointly with Iran's Tavooni Faragir Inche Boroun Co. its capacity is supposed to hit 2,000 tons of meat a year.



A poultry plant with a capacity of 1,500 tons of chicken meat is being built in Karmakshy district. Its construction started in 2017.



Construction of a greenery started last year to grow 900 tons of tomatoes. It is 2.2 ha in size. Besides, three projects in order to develop anchor cattle breeding cooperation are being realized with participation of Baikonyr Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation.



One of the key projects, construction of a fish-processing house with a capacity of 4,000 tons, is being implemented by Aquaculture Ltd in Aralsk. Its building and installation works have been already completed, engineering infrastructure is being laid.



Besides, an automated greenhouse complex will be soon put into operation November this year that is stretching over 2 ha.