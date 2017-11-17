Kazakhstan's Lev Vins reaches IMMAF World Championships finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh MMA fighter Lev Vins has qualified for the finals of the IMMAF World Championships in Bahrain, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Competing in the 120 kg weight class, our batyr [‘hero' in Kazakh] Lev Vins has reached the finals of the IMMAF World Championships in Bahrain! In under a minute, Lev defeated his 2m-tall Irish opponent Ryan Spillane by catching him in a painful hold. The final fight will be held on Saturday, November 18," Aidar Makhmetov, the Public Relations Director of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, posted on Facebook .

Makhmetov noted that Lev Vins is the lightest of all the competitors of that weight class. His weight does not exceed 105 kg, whereas all his tall rivals weigh almost 120 kg.