Kazakhstan's Leyla Kulzhanova wins Grand-Prix Mrs. World 2018 title

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Leyla Kulzhanova took part in the World Beauty 2018, the festival of beauty, fashion and talent, held in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

The festival brought together the winners of contests and festivals from 20 states of the world of all age categories. One of the organizers of the festival is the Fashion House of Slava Zaitsev. Prior to making it to the final more than 1,000 contestants passed preliminary interviews, won titles at the international festivals held in Russia, Malta, Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, France, the U.S., Turkey, etc., Leyla Kulzhanova's Facebook accounts reads.



Leyla Kulzhanova claimed the title of Grand-Prix Mrs. World 2018 in the Gold Category (aged 36-40).







All the participants were awarded presents, certificates to the amount of USD 50,000 to take part in the Universe Beauty 2019 to be held under the patronage of Pierre Cardin.

