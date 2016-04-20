  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s library stock to be fully digitized by 2020 – Minister of Culture

    20:55, 20 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s library stock will be fully digitized by 2020, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has said today at a meeting of the Senate Committee.

    "By 2020, we plan to fully digitize Kazakhstan’s library stock," Mukhamediuly said.

    He reminded of development of the Digital Kazakhstan-2020 program.

    According to the Minister, a network of virtual museums and museum collections, concert recordings, tangible and intangible historical - cultural heritage elements will be converted into an electronic format by 2025.

    "Our key objective is to preserve and popularize cultural heritage and to create a competitive and recognizable cultural products," he stressed.

    As the Minister noted, museums should become a center of interaction and cooperation among research institutions, universities, archives, libraries for popularizing and interpreting historical - cultural heritage in a modern format.

    "The main focus will be on development of tourist potential of our museums - reserves, which are of great interest both for foreigners and local tourists," he explained.
    Source: www.primeminister.kz

