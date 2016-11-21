Kazakhstan’s major space forum to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 21-22 2016 the IV International Seminar "Space Days in Kazakhstan 2016" will be held. The main topic of the forum is the experience and perspectives of modern space technologies on the example of the Earth Remote Sensing and High Frequency Satellite Navigation systems in Kazakhstan.

Over 400 people have registered for the seminar. The participants are users and manufacturers of goods and services in space industry, representatives of 50 foreign companies from 20 countries of the world.

The major space forum of Kazakhstan has been timed to Kazakhstan's 25 years of independence. Kazakhstan's famous astronaut and Advisor to President Talgat Mussabayev will deliver a report of the role of the first President in formation and development of the country's space industry. Also Minister of Defense and Space Industry of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov is expected to participate in the seminar.

Airbus Defence and Space, the strategic partner of "Qazaqstan Garysh Sapary" has always been the main sponsor of the seminar. Senior Vice-President of Airbus Defence and Space Hugh Lapport Vejvada will speak about cooperation of Kazakhstan and French specialists in implementation of joint projects. One of the central topics of the seminar is finding social and economic and indirect benefits of the space industry. Therefore one of the sessions will be devoted to raising investments into the space industry of Kazakhstan, in particular investments for creation of ground infrastructure of spatial data, manufacture of unmanned areal vehicle and other projects.

One of the goals of the seminar is to attract start-up enterprises, universities and scientific organizations of Kazakhstan into development of innovation space technologies. Following the Space Days seminar cooperation memorandums will be signed with new partners. The next seminar will be held in 2017 within the framework of Astana EXPO-2017.