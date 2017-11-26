  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov KOs American boxer

    11:34, 26 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athlete Meiirim Nursultanov had a fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    His opponent was U.S. boxer Eric Moon (7-0, 6 KOs).

    In the six-round middleweight fight, Nursultanov defeated the American athlete in the second round as the referee stopped the contest.

    Thus, the Kazakh boxer claimed his fifth professional win, while Moon lost for the first time in the pro ring.

     

