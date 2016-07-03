Kazakhstan's membership in UNSC a historic milestone, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tajik Ethno-Cultural Association "Avitsenna" congratulates all Kazakhstanis on deserved victory - election of our country as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Kazakhstan's membership is the global recognition of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy of peace and accord.



This is a historic milestone for our country and a very important and symbolical date in the year of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.



Participation in the work of the UNSC will lift Kazakhstan to a brand new level.



We are 100% sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly carry out this honorable mission," the congratulatory message reads.