Kazakhstan's membership in UNSC thanks to authority of President Nazarbayev, view

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (2017-2018) is mainly thanks to authority of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, believes director of Karaganda regional branch of "Political Analysts Congress" Yesset Yessengarayev.

"Election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council is a result of Kazakhstan's foreign policy since the early days of independence. All these years Kazakhstan has been conducting the consistent policy aimed at strengthening peace. Undoubtedly, the decision of the countries that voted for Kazakhstan was dictated by authority of our President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the world," Mr. Yessengarayev told Kazinform correspondent.



"This is the recognition of Kazakhstan by the international community. I am sure that Kazakhstan will successfully carry out this mission at the UNSC," he added.