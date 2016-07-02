Kazakhstan's membership in UNSC to raise its credibility in international arena, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstani Association of Greek Communities "Filiya" congratulates all Kazakhstanis and Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev on the election of our republic as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018.

"Results of the election held at the UN General Assembly in New York proved how internationally respected Kazakhstan is.



This victory will allow Kazakhstan to raise its credibility in the international arena and play a role in the solution of global issues of peace and security.



We are convinced that our country will continue to carry out its peacekeeping efforts within the framework of the UNSC.



Key values of the Kazakhstani society are tolerance, unity and accord will be conveyed at the global level," the association said in a statement.