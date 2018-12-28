Kazakhstan’s met office issues weather warnings for 6 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet informs.

Patchy fog is expected in Turkestan region on December 29. In the morning and afternoon, the southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second with gusts up to 23 meters per second.

On December 29, there will be patchy fog, snowstorm, ice slick, and a 15-20 mps strong southwesterly wind in Kostanay region.

Also tomorrow in North Kazakhstan region, patches of fog, blizzard, fog, and ice slick are predicted. At night, the southeasterly, southerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps, in some areas up to 25 mps. In the daytime, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.

Mangistau region will also see patchy fog, ice slick December 29.



Due to ice formation in the rivers of Almaty region and the Syrdarya River within Kyzylorda region from 29th through 30th December, the water level of the rivers may rise and the water may reach the floodplain areas.