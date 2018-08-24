Kazakhstan's military to take part in peace-support mission in Lebanon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governments of Kazakhstan and India have signed a memo of understanding on joint deployment of peacekeeping contingent of Kazakhstan as part of the Indian battalion to the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon, Kazinform reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major-General Talgat Mukhtarov signed the memo on behalf of Kazakhstan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar on behalf of India.

The memo is purposed to lay legal foundations for participation of the peacekeeping unit of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan in the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon mission and to define legal status of the military taking part in the said mission.