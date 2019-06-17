Kazakhstan’s Moldir Mekenbayeva bags gold at Moscow Grand Slam 2019

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two-time world jiu-jitsu champion Moldir Mekenbayeva won gold medal at the Moscow Grand Slam 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tournament was held by the rules of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation.



It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan's Moldir Mekenbayeva competed in the U55 kg weight category in the Purple Belt division. She is a two-time world champion, a bronze medalist at the Asian Championships (in Vietnam), and also a multiple winner of the Kazakhstan Championships and various international tournaments.