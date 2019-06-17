  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s Moldir Mekenbayeva bags gold at Moscow Grand Slam 2019

    08:16, 17 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two-time world jiu-jitsu champion Moldir Mekenbayeva won gold medal at the Moscow Grand Slam 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The tournament was held by the rules of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation.

    It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan's Moldir Mekenbayeva competed in the U55 kg weight category in the Purple Belt division. She is a two-time world champion, a bronze medalist at the Asian Championships (in Vietnam), and also a multiple winner of the Kazakhstan Championships and various international tournaments.

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!