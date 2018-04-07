Kazakhstan's Mominov TKO's Argentinian Balcedo in 2nd
14:10, 07 April 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the boxing evening in Buenos Aires, Kazakhstani welterweight Bobirzhan Mominov knocked out his opponent Jose Ignacio Balcedo in second round, SPORTINFORM reports.
The six-round bout ended with a TKO in the second round.
Today's victory became the sixth for Mominov in his professional career and fifth by knockout. So far, the Kazakh hasn't suffered a defeat.
For Balcedo it was his second professional fight and first defeat.