    Kazakhstan's Mominov TKO's Argentinian Balcedo in 2nd

    14:10, 07 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the boxing evening in Buenos Aires, Kazakhstani welterweight Bobirzhan Mominov knocked out his opponent Jose Ignacio Balcedo in second round, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The six-round bout ended with a TKO in the second round.

    Today's victory became the sixth for Mominov in his professional career and fifth by knockout. So far, the Kazakh hasn't suffered a defeat.

    For Balcedo it was his second professional fight and first defeat.

     

