Kazakhstan's most decorated skier lands in Peyongchang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's skier Alexey Poltoranin arrived in South Korea to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Kazinform has learnt from olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani skiers are set to take part in the following medal events during PyeongChang 2018:



Men's 15km +15km Skiathlon on February 11



Men's Sprint Classic on February 13



Men's 15km Free on February 16



Men's 4 x 10Km Relay on February 18



Men's Team Sprint Free February 21



Men's 50km Mass Start Classic on February 24