ASTANA. KAZINFORM The concert tour of the Kazakhstan's Forte Trio and Astana Sazy folk ensemble was great success in Italy, the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry's press service said.

As part of Rukhani Janghyru programme Forte Trio and Astana Sazy participated in the XV edition of Rossini International Prize held in Pesaro, Italy from 26 to 30 April.