Kazakhstan's Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Adha on Aug 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan announced that the Eid al-Adha will begin on August 21, 2018, its press service reports. The Day of Arafat, the climax of the annual pilgrimage, will fall on Monday, August 20.

In accordance with the Islamic calendar, the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah will fall on August 12. The word "Eid" appears once in Al-Ma'ida, the fifth sura of the Quran, with the meaning "solemn festival".



Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide with special prayers, greetings, and gifts. The day is dedicated to the great sacrifice made to the Prophet by his devotee signifying his faith and devotion.



On this day, Muslims slaughter a lamb, sheep, goat or a camel to honor the sacrifice of Ibrahim. A sense of generosity and gratitude colors this festival.



An animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbors; and the remaining third is retained by the family.