Kazakhstan's mutton producers likely to enter Israeli market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani producers of mutton will get an access to a high-yield market of Israel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov has recently visited Israel for studying the peculiarities of mutton market.



"Presently, Israel imports frozen mutton from Australia. Israeli market lacks fresh and chilled meat. Chicken eggs are in a big demand there. We met with our Israeli colleagues and businessmen specializing in this area. Israeli side expresses great interest in import of mutton. If we supply chilled meat to this country, then, in fact, we will have no rivals there," said Deputy CEO of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.



The price suits us well, since the mutton prices in Israeli shops vary from $22 to $25 per 1kg.



According to him, Kazakhstan needs to solve veterinary issues now, since Israel sets tough requirements to meat products. "The ministers of agriculture of Israel and Kazakhstan agreed that the two countries' veterinary services will negotiate all the obstacles and barriers in order to remove them. Israeli veterinary inspectors are going estimate the work of our veterinary system," Nurzhan Altayev explained.







In turn, Deputy Chairman of the National Agrarian Scientific-Educational Centre Damir Yegizbayev told that Israel sets some other requirements to the imported meat.



"First of all, Israeli people do not eat any part of the hindquarters. Secondly, the animal must be slaughtered as per Kashrut dietary norms. Mutton prices in Israel are very high, that is why removing barriers and supply of meat there will be beneficial for us," Damir Yegizbayev said.



According to Nurzhan Altayev, both countries' businessmen will meet in Israel at a business forum.



"They (Israeli businessmen) have already tasted Kazakhstani mutton. Some of them praised quality of our meat," he concluded.