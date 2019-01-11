  • kz
    Kazakhstan's national boxing team picks new captain

    12:12, 11 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani heavyweight Kamshybek Konkabayev has become the new captain of the national boxing team, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "This is a huge responsibility for me. I think I will have to set the example for many boxers and athletes. Young boxers have joined the national team earlier. We also have a new head coach," Konkabayev said.

    The national boxing team is currently busy preparing for the upcoming season together with their new head coach Galymbek Kenzhebayev.
    Adilbek Niyazymbetov who finished his career last year was the former captain of the team.

