Kazakhstan’s national debt reaches $ 26.6 billion, Sultanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's state debt amounts to $26.6 billion, this has been announced by Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov during a presentation of the Government report on the implementation of the republican budget for 2015.

He said that as of January 1 the state debt has amounted to KZT 9 trillion 22 billion or $26.6 billion (21.6 percent of GDP). According to the report of the Global Competitiveness Index 2015-2016, Kazakhstan's state debt has occupied 12th place among 140 countries of the world.

According to his words, the debt burden remains within safe limits. The ratio of debt service to income ratio is below 10 percent.