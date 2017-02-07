Kazakhstan’s national export strategy to be developed in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Export Strategy of Kazakhstan will be developed in May 2017. Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov has said it at the Government's weekly meeting on Tuesday.

“The National Export Strategy of Kazakhstan will be developed in May 2017 for the purpose of creating an institutional basis for effective development of the country’s processing sector and promoting the export of Kazakhstani products,” the Minister said.

The Ministry will also develop amendments to the legislation to give the Khorgos International Centre the status of the special economic zone.

According to Suleimenov, in H1 2017, the Ministry will continue the talks on free trade with Iran, Israel, India, Egypt, Singapore, Serbia etc. to expand geography of export and will continue negotiations on signing the agreement on trade-economic cooperation with China.