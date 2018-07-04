Kazakhstan's national space centre celebrates its 8th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC celebrates a remarkable date. A memorial sign on the occasion of the beginning of construction of the national space centre was unveiled eight years ago, on July 3, 2010.

Ex-PM of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov, secretary of state for foreign trade of Economy, Industry and Population Ministry of France Anne-Marie Idrac, head of the national space agency Talgat Mussabayev, head of EADS Astrium François Auque took part in the solemn ceremony.







Eight years later, on July 2 this year Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the largest facility of Kazakhstan's space infrastructure.



The President's visit is of great significance for the development of the country's space activities. The Kazakh President laid the foundations for the decision on strategic space partnership of Kazakhstan and France in June 2008.







For the past decade Kazakhstan and France have successfully realized a large-scale project on creating the Earth remote sensing space system (ERS) of Kazakhstan. For the fourth year in a row Kazakhstan has been exploiting the ERS space system consisting of two ERS satellites and ground control.







Strategic partner of the Kazakh national space centre, French Airbus Defence & Space, held a presentation of the Between Heaven and Earth exhibition pavilion of Toulouse space city. The event is dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana city and 8th anniversary of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary.