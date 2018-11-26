Kazakhstan's nationals can now stay in Turkey for 3 months without visa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The visa-free stay in Turkey has been extended for citizens of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Please be informed that, according to the Decree of the President of Turkey of November 10, 2018, citizens of several countries, including Kazakhstan, become entitled to stay in Turkey for 90 days without a visa. Earlier, the deadline [for a visa to expire] was up to 30 days," Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told a briefing.

He also informed on the temporary abolition of visa fees for citizens of Kazakhstan traveling to Thailand.

"According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, from 15 November 2018 through 13 January 2019, citizens of a number of countries, including Kazakhstan, have the right to visit Thailand without paying a visa fee on arrival. Tourists can stay in the country for up to 15 days. The cost of obtaining an entry tourist visa on arrival in Thailand in other periods remains unchanged - THB 2,000," added Smadiyarov.