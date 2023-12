NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov is expected to take part in the ATP Challenger Tour Antalya, Doubles, the Kazakh Tennis Federation reports.

It kicks off today, January 25, in Antalya with a prize fund of USD 44,820.

In the first Round Denys Molchanov/Aleksandr Nedovyesov will play vs Robert Galloway/Alex Lawson.