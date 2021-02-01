  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov wins ATP Challenger doubles title in Antalya

    10:13, 01 February 2021
    Photo: None
    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov have won the title of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of $44,000, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Nedovyesov became the first representative of Kazakhstan to win a title this year.

    In the final match, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned the top-seed Luis David Martinez and David Vega Hernandez.

    Although Nedovyesov and Molchanov lost in the first set 3-6, they managed to snatch the initiative and make a comeback in the second set 6-4 and seal the victory with 18-16 in the final set. The match lasted for an hour and a half.

    This is the 16th title for 33-year-old Nedovyesov in the double’s events at the ATP Challengers.


