Kazakhstan’s new COVID-19 cases stood at 59 in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 59 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 6 in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Almaty city, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in Atyrau region, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, 13 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 7 in Pavlodar region, and 9 in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 108,236.