Kazakhstan’s new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases drop to double-digit figure

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-like signs have been detected across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, 23 patients with COVID-19-like pneumonia have made full recovery; one patient has been killed by the disease.

Since August 1, a total of 34,909 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan, 368 have died 27,699 have recovered from the disease.