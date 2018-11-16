  • kz
    Kazakhstan's north to enjoy winter light snow spell

    08:13, 16 November 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to observe today weather without precipitation, while the north will enjoy light snow. Patches of fog and gusty wind accompanied by ground blizzard are forecast locally, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is predicted to hit Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kostanay regions. Wind is to increase up to 15-20 m/s in Akmola, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions during the day.

    Ground blizzard is forecast to sweep across North Kazakhstan region.

