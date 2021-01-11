  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s number of daily COVID-19 recoveries up slightly

    09:30, 11 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 411 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day, rising from 408 in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Pavlodar region – 62. Two regions namely Akmola and Atyrau have reported the second biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 53 each. Nur-Sultan city is third with 52.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported 47 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, East Kazakhstan region – 42, West Kazakhstan region – 28, Karaganda region – 21, Almaty city – 19, Kostanay region – 15, Turkestan region – 10, Almaty region – 5, and Kyzylorda region 4.

    The country has reported 149,082 COVID-19 recovered cases since the pandemic started.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!