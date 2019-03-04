Kazakhstan’s Ochkin secures 4th pro win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani super welterweight boxer Ilya Ochkin has secured another victory in a professional fight in Anapa, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Ilya beat Husan Yuldashev of Uzbekistan as the referee stopped contest in the third round.



For the Kazakhstani boxer, it has been the fourth victory in five fights (second one inside the distance). It should be mentioned that the fighter has also suffered one defeat.