Kazakhstan's oil output grows 12.9% in Jan-Sep 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Kazakhstan, the volume of oil production in January-September 2017 amounted to 54.091 million tons or 12.9% more than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform reports with reference to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

For the reporting period, the country produced 9.926 million tons of gas condensate (10.1% growth in contrast to last year), 39.163 billion cubic meters of natural gas (+15.8%), 79.934 million tons of coal (+ 13.6%), 29.32 million tons of iron ore (+11.4%), 73.516 million tons of copper ore (+27.8%), 14.115 million tons of auriferous ores (+1.6%), and 3.427 million tons of chrome concentrate (+10.7%).