Kazakhstan’s oil output increases by 6.3%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-November 2018, crude oil production in Kazakhstan increased by 6.3 percent year-on-year, reaching 70.628 million tons, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

During the period under consideration, 11.75 million tons of gas condensate (a 2.9-percent decrease YOY), 50.48 billion cubic meters of natural gas (+4.9 pct), and 106.233 million tons of coal (+4.8pct) were produced in the country.

Also, mining companies extracted 38.72 million tons (+8.9 pct) of iron ore, 94.705 million tons of copper ore (+7.4 pct), 19.208 million tons of gold-bearing ore (+4.2 pct), 4.544 million tons of chrome ore concentrate (+7.9 pct).