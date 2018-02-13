Kazakhstan’s oil production increases by 8.8%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January 2018, crude oil production in Kazakhstan reached 6.445 million tons or 8.8% more than in January last year, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the accounting period, the country has produced 1.141 million tons of gas condensate (2.1% lower than in January last year), 4.797 billion cubic meters of natural gas (+7.3%), 9.731 million tons of coal (-4.9%), 3.173 million tons of iron ore (+4.3%), 7.338 million tons of copper ore (+3.3%), 1.312 million tons of gold-bearing ore (-9.3%), and 344,200 tons of chromium concentrate (-3.4%).