Kazakhstan's oil recovery increased 6.1% starting this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's Government meeting Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev focused on the main aspects of the country's large oil deposits.

"For the past seven months the key figures of the country's fuel and energy industry showed positive growth dynamics. The volume of crude oil and condensate production made 52.9 million tons that is 6.1% more against the analogous period of 2017. Crude oil recovery at three large projects climbed to 31.9 million tons, including 7.37 million tons produced at Kashagan, 17.2 million tons at Tengiz and 7.3 million at Karachaganak," he said.



According to him, the country's oil exports hit 42.8 million tons that is 6.1% more as compared to the same period of the previous year.