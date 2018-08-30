Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova becomes 2018 Asian Games gold winner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olympic champion Olga Rypakova again proved to be the best female triple jumper in Asia. Today she secured a victory in the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

As it turned out, she needed just one successful attempt to win. Having jumped 14 meters, Rypakova could be satisfied with a victory as none of the other athletes could jump that distance.

However, in her best attempt, the athlete improved her result by jumping 14.26 meters.

Parinya Chuaimaroeng of Thailand jumped 13.93 m and won the silver medal. Vietnam's Thi Men Vu also jumped 13.93 meters, gaining bronze.

Another Kazakhstani Irina Ektova finished 6th - 13.58 meters.

It should be recalled that Olga Rypakova became a four-time champion of the Asian Games (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018).

PHOTO courtesy of Daniyar Mailybayev. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan