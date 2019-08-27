Kazakhstan’s Olga Rypakova withdraws from Diamond League

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Leader of the Kazakh athletic team Olga Rypakova decided to withdraw from further participation in one of the world’s biggest tournaments, the Diamond League.

«GOODBYE, DIAMOND LEAGUE!

Every time I read your comments, I understand how important support is to athletes. In Paris, there was an unsuccessful performance, the result was 14.16 meters. I decide to not take part at the final competition of Diamond League and do the best for preparing for the World Championship

About results in Paris... Athletes will understand me: you always want new heights. Sometimes even to the detriment of one’s own health. Literally, immediately after treatment in Belokurikha, I went to the starts in Paris, and this made itself felt during the jumps. I can only say that this is another invaluable experience.

Thank you all for your kind words, for your support, for always cheering for me. There are World Championship and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo ahead and we will definitely show our best result. The main thing is not to lose yourself and continue training. And I will do it,» Olga Rypakova’s Instagram post reads.