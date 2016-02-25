Kazakhstan’s Olympic Champion Vladimir Smirnov elected member of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Coordination Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's 1994 Olympic Games champion in skiing Vladimir Smirnov became a member of the Coordination Commission for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. President of the Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov was appointed Head of the Commission, Kazinform refers to the website of the IOC (https://www.olympic.org/).

Among other members of the Commission are KHL President Dmitry chernyshenko, Head of the World Curling Federation Kate Caithness, President of the International Ski Federation Gian-Franco Kasper, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. , President of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Ivo Ferriani, President of the International Federation of Amateur Boxing Ching-Kuo Wu and others.

“The Coordination Commission chaired by Alexander Zhukov will support the Organising Committee to further develop the Games plan with a special focus on sustainability and environmental protection, in line with Olympic Agenda 2020,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.