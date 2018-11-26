Kazakhstan's Olympic shooting sports coach named

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Olga Dovgun, an experienced athlete and coach, who participated in four Olympic Games, has been appointed as the Head Coach of Kazakhstan's Olympic shooting sports team, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan informed that the Kazakhstan Sports Shooting Federation at a regular meeting discussed the results achieved at the Asian Games and World Championships and made a decision to replace the head coach. It was Olga Dovgun who has been appointed. She will take up her duties in January 2019.

It is to be recalled that Olga Dovgun has been in sports for 34 years now. She participated in the Olympic Games in Sydney, Athens, Beijing, and London. At the Athens 2004, she managed to come in fourth. In 2002 and 2006, Dovgun became the world champion. She has won six medals, including a gold one, at the Asian Games. She is an Honored Master of Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and USSR Master of Sport of International Level.