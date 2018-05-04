Kazakhstan's Olympic Team to have new ornament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has announced a contest for the best ornament of the country's Olympic Team, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee.

"The contest is primarily aimed at popularizing the Olympic Movement, sport, and a healthy lifestyle through creativity. Blending sport with culture and education is the fundamental principle of the Olympic Charter. The theme of the contest is an ornament (pattern), which is to symbolize the Olympic Team of Kazakhstan, and should also reflect that it belongs to the Kazakh culture and traditions and is in line with the Ideology of Olympism," the statement says.

The contestants are to submit graphic materials on the above theme in accordance with the terms of reference, description of the ornament, its symbolism and message conveyed, how it characterizes Kazakhstan's Olympic Team. The ornament should be unique and not resemble the ornament of the national flag.

The contest is held from May 2 to July 15, 2018 in two stages. The first stage from May 2 to June 28 is the submission of works. Works can be emailed or sent by post. The second stage is online voting. The expert commission selects five final works to be published on its website and social media of Kazakhstan's NOC on July 2. The voting will last until July 13. The winner will be determined by online voting. The results of the contest will be announced on July 16. Applications can be submitted no later than June 28, 2018.