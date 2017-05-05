Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO-2017 90% ready

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO-2017 is 90% ready, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev revealed at a press conference at the Government of Kazakhstan on Friday.

"Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO-2017 is 90% ready. As you know, we've picked the projects of local inventors - 28 projects in the sphere of green energy. Video materials for 17 projects will be prepared in Saint Petersburg," Kanat Bozumbayev said at the press conference.



Minister Bozumbayev added that the video clips will be ready in two weeks.



"I am not sure how much money we've spent on those video clips. Let's finish this work and, then, talk about the financial issues openly," he added, answering the question on how much money had been spent on Kazakhstan's pavilion.