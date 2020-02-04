Kazakhstan's pavilion expects over 2mn visitors at EXPO 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the enlarged meeting of the board of the Ministry of Trade and Integration, Minister Bakhyt Sultanov told the attendees about Kazakhstan’s National Pavilion at the oncoming Dubai EXPO 2020, Kazinform reports.

«The theme of Dubai EXPO 2020 is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future. Kazakhstan’s Pavilion will be placed in Opportunities thematic cluster, next to the U.S., Swiss, Italian and Turkish pavilions. We expect that we will acquaint more than 2mn visitors with the pavilion in half a year,» Sultanov said.

The EXPO 2020 will be held from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 in Dubai.

The Minister added that in 2020 Kazakhstan will host the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference which will bring together top-level delegates from more than 160 WTO member states, 20 observer countries as well as international and non-governmental organizations, transnational companies and world mass media.



