Kazakhstan's Permanent Mission commences presidency of UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has commenced its work at the United Nations Security Council, Kazinform reports.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had assumed the UN Security Council presidency on January 1.



Tomorrow, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations will officially review and approve the program of the Council's work and inform the UN Member States and foreign media of the program of its Presidency for the month ahead.