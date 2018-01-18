Kazakhstan's Permanent Mission to UN (photos)

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev is scheduled to address the high-level briefing of the UN Security Council today, that Kazakhstan presides in this month.





The implementation of Kazakhstan's foreign policy course in the United Nations is entrusted to the staff of the country's Permanent Mission to the UN, led by Kairat Umarov.





Kazinform offers its readers a photo report from the office of the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN.





The current office which is conveniently located on Manhattan's East Side near the Dag Hammarskjold Square, World Trump Tower, and the UN headquarters was officially opened by President Nazarbayev himself on September 25, 2007.





In the hall of the Mission's office, one can find state symbols of Kazakhstan, and a wide range of materials about the country such as books.





Kazakhstan's Mission to the United Nations includes 22 diplomats.





The Republic of Kazakhstan also has permanent missions to international organizations in Geneva and Vienna and UNESCO in Paris.



