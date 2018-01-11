Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative presents UNSC stance on inter-Korean talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under Kazakhstan's presidency, the UN Security Council held consultations to discuss the recent positive changes on the Korean Peninsula, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As a result, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations and Security Council President for the month of January Kairat Umarov stated at the press briefing for international media that the Council welcomed the high-level talks between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea held on January 9, 2018.

The dialogue between the two states, in Council members' opinion, opens up opportunities for strengthening confidence in the region and reducing tensions.

Besides, the Security Council President underlined that the DPRK and UN Member States must fully and strictly implement all UN Security Council resolutions.

What is more, the Permanent Representative of our country delivered the official statement of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the issue, welcoming the talks between Pyongyang and Seoul and the efforts of the two countries to improve the bilateral relations.

Kazakhstan continues consistently calling for the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and negotiations.