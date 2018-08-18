Kazakhstan's pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All Kazakhstani pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj, Kazinform reports.

The two last flights en route Almaty-Jeddah and Aktau -Jeddah, performed by SCAT and Fly Nas air carriers, have safely landed, Civil Aviation Committee's Facebook account reads.



2,777 pilgrims of Kazakhstan were carried to Jeddah and Medina at large. The air carriers are expected to operate 10 flights to bring the pilgrims back home during the period of August 27-31.