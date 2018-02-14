Kazakhstan’s place in world competitiveness rating discussed in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Representatives of 38 government agencies of the country had a meeting in Atyrau to discuss a range of economic issues in Kazakhstan, particularly the country's standing in the global competitiveness index, Kaznform reports.

"This is the first meeting with participation of almost 40 government agencies. The point of the discussion is that Kazakhstan's progression towards the 30 leading countries finds reflection in authoritative world rankings", Deputy Director of the Department of Strategic Planning and Analysis of the National Economy Ministry Bauyrzhan Turlybekov told the attendees of the meeting.

"The world competitiveness index of the World Economic Forum is one of such key rankings. World competitiveness is evaluated as per 12 main factors. That's economy, infrastructure, health, education, technology preparedness, labor market, financial and goods market and others. For 12 years Kazakhstan has been in that ranking. In 2017, we appeared 57th out of 138 countries. This year based on the statistical information of 2017 we expect our position to improve. The target position in 2018 is 45th place", Bauyrzhan Turlybekov said.

According to the meeting delegates, there was set up the Competitiveness Council and 7 working groups under the Government of Kazakhstan which make decisions per the 144 competitiveness indexes.