Kazakhstan’s places in “dark tourism” must visit list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Atlas Obscura has named top-50 "dark tourism" places which should be visited in 2017. In the list Kazakhstan is represented by the memorial to the Siyuz-11 crew in Karaganda region.



On June 30, 1971 the crew of Syuz-11 spacecraft Georgiy Dobrovolskiy, Vladislav Volkov, Viktor Patsayev died during landing because of depressurization of the descending craft in high altitude. The design of the space craft did not envisage pressure garment assembly for the crew.

According to the archive photos the first memorial was founded by local residents in the end of 1973. The next year a new monument in the shape of winged stars was founded.

In 2008 the memorial was damaged by the vandals. In 2014 with support of Zhezkazgan regional newspaper at the place of the crew's death the memorial wall with the words "Zhezkazgan remembers" was founded.

On July 7, 2016 the renewed monument to the "Three Heroes" fallen for the sake of space exploration was installed near the memorial wall.



The unranked list also includes Ayala disco bar in the Cuban city of Trinidad, the so-called Olympic village of Hitler built in 1936 for the Olympic Games, graffiti with David Bowie in Welling, glassy suspended bridge in China, Rasputin's murder exposition in Russia and others.



