Kazakhstan’s political and economic reforms discussed in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The academics of Moscow and Kazakh students studying in Russia held a meeting for discussing the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan. The meeting was organized under the support of the Kazakh Embassy to Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the meeting, Counselor of the Embassy Dauren Diyarov explained the main idea of the constitutional reform on redistribution of powers and the key aspects of the Address of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of the country “The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness”, which, as he believes, will affect economic and political development of the country on a deeper scale.

During the discussion, the participants of the round table meeting noted the importance of the constitutional reform and the timeliness of the priorities stated in the President’s Address. According to them, the cumulative result of the constitutional reform and implementation of the Address will create conditions to strengthen political, economic and social stability of Kazakhstan.

First Vice-Rector of Kutafin Moscow State Law Academy, Doctor of Law Yelena Gracheva said: “More than 6,000 proposals were given during the nationwide discussion of the Constitutional amendments. This shows how the society realizes the need in reforms.”

The expert noted that the amendments to the Constitution will give Astana a special legal status and will enable development of the state at a new level.

‘I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Astana can acquire a special legal status and a special legal regime due to establishing the international financial center in Astana. This provision has been included to the Constitution and is a great virtue and opportunity to develop not only the capital but the state at a new level. This provision has a great potential and creates a wide latitude for development of international relations’, Gracheva said.

Associate Professor of the Department of Public Law of Russian Diplomatic Academy Timur Akchurin stressed the leading positions of Kazakhstan among former Soviet countries in adopting political and socioeconomic reforms. “Kazakh President sets an example of a tolerant and intelligent behavior of a politician and true leader capable to resolve complicated political situations preventively and peacefully,” he emphasized.

Kazakh students including MA and PhD students of Bolashak Scholarship also noted the efficiency of the constitutional reform and expressed their readiness to make a strong contribution to successful achievement of the goals set in the documents.