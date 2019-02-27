  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan's Poltoranin finishes fourth at FIS Cross Country World Cup

    17:05, 27 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alexey Poltoranin, the leader of Kazakhstan's national skiing team, has finished the fourth in the Men's 15 km C at the Coop FIS Cross-Country World Cup in Cogne, Italy. 

    Russia's Alexander Bolshunov was the best. Iivo Niskanen of Finland took the second place and another Russian athlete Alexander Bessmertnyh rounded out the top three.

    Besides, Kazakhstan's Ivan Lyuft and Asset Dyussenov finished 31t and 38th correspondingly.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!