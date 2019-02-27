Kazakhstan's Poltoranin finishes fourth at FIS Cross Country World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alexey Poltoranin, the leader of Kazakhstan's national skiing team, has finished the fourth in the Men's 15 km C at the Coop FIS Cross-Country World Cup in Cogne, Italy.

Russia's Alexander Bolshunov was the best. Iivo Niskanen of Finland took the second place and another Russian athlete Alexander Bessmertnyh rounded out the top three.



Besides, Kazakhstan's Ivan Lyuft and Asset Dyussenov finished 31t and 38th correspondingly.