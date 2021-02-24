  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances at Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles

    18:43, 24 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko paired with Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles, taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round, Dmitry Popko/Aleksandre Metreveli outperformed Russian Yan Dranovskiy and Czech Dominik Palan 6-3, 6-4. The Kazakh-Georgian pair made one double fault, and saved four break points out of five.

    Popko and Metreveli will next face Americans Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Nur-Sultan
