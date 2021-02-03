  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances at MTA Open in Turkey

    10:00, 03 February 2021
    Photo: None
    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has cruised into the second round of the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of €44,820, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round of the MTA Open Popko eliminated Argentinian qualifier Facundo Mena in two sets 7-6, 6-3. The match lasted for 1 hour 46 minutes.

    Next Popko will face another Argentinian, this time 6th-seeded Facundo Bagnis who stunned Turkish wildcard Marsel Ilhan in the first-round match.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!